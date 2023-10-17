K-State’s Offensive Line Named to Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State’s offensive line has been named one of the top units at the midway point of the season, as the Wildcats earned a spot on the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll, The Foundation for Teamwork announced Tuesday.

K-State is one of 25 teams nationally, and one of three from the Big 12, that is up for the award that recognizes the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football.

Guided by fifth-year coach Conor Riley, the K-State offensive line has paved the way for 214.3 rushing yards per game to rank 11th nationally, while the Wildcats are tied for fourth overall and first among Power 5 programs with 19 rushing touchdowns this season. Additionally, K-State ranks 16th nationally by converting 48.8% on third downs, including a 67.4% (31-of-46) clip when needing 1-6 yards.

The K-State offensive line has also been a force in the red zone with the Wildcats scoring touchdowns on 82.8% of its 29 red-zone attempts as their 24 red-zone touchdowns are tied for eighth nationally and are tops in the Big 12. In terms of pass protection, K-State is allowing just 1.33 sacks per game to rank 22nd in the nation and third in the Big 12 as the Wildcats are en route for their fifth-straight season surrendering less than 2.0 sacks per game.

Led by left guard Cooper Beebe, a career 41-game starter who was named to ESPN’s Midseason All-America team on Tuesday, K-State’s starting offensive line unit includes senior left tackle KT Leveston, senior center Hayden Gillum, sophomore right guard Hadley Panzer and junior right tackle Carver Willis. Junior Taylor Poitier and senior Christian Duffie have also seen significant snaps this season.

Kansas State hosts TCU on Saturday in a 6 p.m., contest inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium that will be shown on ESPN2. The game is sold out, but K-State fans looking to purchase tickets through the secondary market are encouraged to do so through SeatGeek, K-State’s official secondary ticket partner. Fraudulent tickets are often seen on gamedays, and K-State Athletics can only verify secondary market tickets and assist fans with issues on gamedays with tickets that are purchased directly from SeatGeek.