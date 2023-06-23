K-State’s Nowell signs contract with Toronto Raptors

Former Kansas State Point Guard Markquis Nowell has signed a two-way contract with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, according to multiple reports.

Undrafted guard Markquis Nowell – who set an NCAA tournament record for assists (19) on Kansas State’s Elite 8 run – has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2023

The 5-7, 155 pound Harlem, New York-native set the world on fire in March, setting the NCAA record for assists in a single game with 19 in K-State’s thrilling overtime win over Michigan State, en rout to an Elite 8 appearance.

Nowell, joins fellow Big 12 star Gradey Dick on the Raptor’s roster, after Dick was selected 13th overall in the Draft.

The K-State star averaged 17.6 points and 8.3 assists per game, while shooting 39% from the floor last season.