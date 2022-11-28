K-State’s Nowell, ISU’s Holmes Capture Men’s Basketball Honors

Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell (player) and Iowa State’s Jaren Holmes (newcomer) captured Big 12 men’s basketball awards for the third week of the season. Each picked up their first career Conference honor.

Nowell was named MVP of the All-Tournament Team while helping K-State win the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic title with wins over Rhode Island, Nevada and LSU Nov. 21-23. He averaged 18.7 points on 45.2 percent shooting with 9.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game. The senior guard became the first Wildcat in school history to dish out double-digit assists in back-to-back games (Rhode Island and Nevada), including 12 vs. Rhode Island which ties for the fourth-most in a game in school history and the most since 1989. Nowell is the second Wildcat in school history and the first since Steve Henson in 1989 to post a 25-point/10-assist game. In the overtime win over Nevada, he scored 29 points, including a layup to force overtime, to go with 11 assists in 41 minutes. Nowell registered a game-high 18 points in the championship win over LSU along with four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes.

Holmes helped Iowa State to a runner-up finish in the PKI Championship and was selected to the All-Tournament Team. He led the Cyclones in scoring on the week with 15.0 points per game, including 22 points in the win over No. 1 North Carolina. The senior guard averaged 31.7 minutes in the three games and scored double figures in each. Holmes also averaged 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals.

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Player:

Nov. 14: Adam Flagler, BU, G, Sr.

Nov. 21: LJ Cryer, BU, G, Jr.

Nov. 28: Markquis Nowell, K-State, G, Sr.

Newcomer:

Nov. 14: Keyontae Johnson, K-State, F, Sr.

Nov. 21: Gradey Dick, KU, G, Fr.

Nov. 28: Jaren Holmes, ISU, G, Sr.