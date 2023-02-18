K-State’s Nineteen Event Winners Highlight Final Meet in Ahearn Field House

Results (.pdf)

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The K-State men’s and women’s track and field teams closed competition in legendary Ahearn Field House with nineteen event winners in the Steve Miller Invitational on Friday (Feb. 17).

Among the nineteen titles were the men’s and women’s high jump, mile run, 300 meters, 600 yards, 800 meters and 1000 meters, the men’s pole vault and women’s 60 meters, 60-meter hurdles, 200 meters, weight throw, shot put and 4×400 meter relay.

The track events were the highlight of the day with multiple runners completing new personal bests.

Distance runners won their events in personal bests including Will Carroll (1st; 1:13.8) and junior Jessica Caraway (1st; 1:29.21) in the men’s and women’s 600 yards and sophomore Matthew Hauser (1st; 2:26.45) and freshman Grace Meyer (1st; 2:58.21) in the men’s and women’s 1,000 meters. Senior Stephen Kielhofner (2nd; 2:27.18) and junior Jack Vincent (3rd; 2:27.60) completed the 1-2-3 finish by the Wildcat men in the 1,000 meters.

Sophomore Tommy Hazen (1st; 4:17.77) and junior Jack Moore (2nd; 4:17.86) raced to the finish line less than a tenth of a second behind in the men’s mile, while freshman Cecilia Fisher (4th; 5:08.31) and junior Cailan Steward (5th; 5:09.88) each finished in the top-5 in the women’s mile.

Three women recorded personal bests during the 60 meter hurdles, including junior Urte Bacianskaite (2nd; 8.91), junior Maddie Righter (3rd; 8.97), who broke her time from 2021, and sophomore Madelyn McCabe (4th; 9.05), who posted her best time since the Big 12 Indoor Championships in February 2022.

Multiple sprinters also ran new personal bests highlighted by junior Shalysa Wray, who won both the 60 meters (7.47) and 200 meters (23.69). For the men, junior Kyle Gale won the 300 meters with a new personal best of 33.78 seconds followed by junior Nicolas-Jean Moulin in second in a time of 35.04 seconds.

Junior Charlotte Cattermole-Williams won the women’s weight throw with a distance of 16.52m/54-2.20 against 13 competitors for the first time since the DeLoss Dodds Invitational (Jan. 20-21).

Several Wildcats competed for the first time in a couple weeks. Sophomore Marcus Gelpi won the high jump (1st; 2.10m/6-10.75) for the first time since the Texas Tech Open & Multis on Jan. 26-28. Sophomore Emil Uhlin who hadn’t seen the track since Lubbock, competed in two events, the pole vault (1st; 4.90m/16-0.75) and the 60 meter hurdles (3rd; 8.57).

The Wildcats will compete next in the Big 12 Indoor Championships Feb. 24-25 in Lubbock, Texas.

FROM THE TRACK

CLIFF ROVELTO, DIRECTOR OF TRACK AND FIELD

On it being the last meet in Ahearn Field House…

“For a lot of us old timers it’s very nostalgic. We really did a lot of reminiscing about basketball games, track meets, things that happened 40 years ago. So, it was very, very cool, very emotional day but a lot of fun.”

On the expectations for the indoor Big 12 Championships…

“Individually our kids have control over is their own individual preparation and a lot of them have done a nice job with that. Each individual’s maximizing what they’re capable of doing. I think from a team perspective, we’re very, very young, that’s not an excuse, if you’re good, you’re good, but the reality is we’re young we still have a lot of growth.”

Steve Miller Invitational

Ahearn Field House

Manhattan, Kan.

Men’s High Jump

Marcus Gelpi, 2.10m/6-10.75 Bryce Collins, 2.05m/6-8.75 Devon Richardson, 2.00m/6-6.75

Women’s Mile

Hannah Stewart, 4:55.20 Cecilia Fisher, 5:08.31 (PR) Cailan Steward, 5:09.88 (PR)

Men’s Mile

Tommy Hazen, 4:17.77 (PR) Jack Moore, 4:17.86 (PR)

Men’s Pole Vault

Emil Uhlin,4.90m/16-0.75 Jesse Pinkley,4.90m/16-0.75

Women’s 60 Meter Hurdles

Vitoria Sena Batista Alves, 8.49 Urte Bacianskaite, 8.91 (PR) Maddie Righter, 8.97 (PR) Madelyn McCabe, 9.05 (PR)

Men’s 60 Meter Hurdles

Emil Uhlin, 8.57

Women’s 60 Meter Dash

Shalysa Wray, 7.47

Women’s High Jump

Maddie Righter, 1.63m/5-4.25 Lindsey DeWitt, 1.58m/5-2.25

Women’s Weight Throw

Charlotte Cattermole-Williams, 16.52m/54-2.50

Women’s 800 Meters

Sydney Burton, 2:11.21

Men’s 800 Meters

Hadley Splechter, 1:54.63

Women’s 300 Meters

O’Shalia Johnson, 39.11 Twaneise Johnson, 39.95 (PR) Delaney Wright, 41.89 (PR)

Men’s 300 Meters

Kyle Gale, 33.78 (PR) Nicolas-Jean Moulin, 35.04 (PR) Tim Lambert, 35.13 Sean Wilson, 35.30 Jack Pakkebier, 36.53 (PR) Gabriel Louw, 36.84

Women’s Pole Vault

Claire Bybee, 3.80m/12-5.50

Reagan Hukill, NH

Women’s 200 Meters

Shalysa Wray,23.69 (PR) Briana Lowe,29.58

Men’s 200 Meters

Prithviraj Chougule, 23.38

Women’s 600 Yard

Jessica Caraway,1:29.21 (PR)

Men’s 600 Yard

Will Carroll,1:13.80 (PR)

Women’s 1000 Meters

Grace Meyer, 2:58.21 (PR)

Men’s 1000 Meters

Matthew Hauser,2:26.45 (PR) Stephen Kielhofner,2:27.18 (PR) Jack Vincent,2:27.60 (PR) Mike Rohlinger,2:28.74

Women’s Shot Put

Urte Bacianskaite, 14.35m/47-1 Madelyn McCabe, 12.59m/41-3.25 (PR)

Women’s 3000 Meters

Helen Giefer,10:47.88 Kate Kowalik,10:57.25

Women’s 4×400 Meter Relay

K-State, 4:02.05

Men’s Shot Put

Darius O’Connell, 16.88m/55-4.75

