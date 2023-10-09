K-State’s Next Home Game Slated for Night Kick

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s October 21 home game against TCU will kick at 6 p.m., and will be televised by ESPN2. It will be K-State’s fourth-straight night game dating back to the UCF contest.

The game against the Horned Frogs represents a rematch of the 2022 Big 12 Championship, a 31-28 Wildcat victory. K-State has won four of the last five meetings against TCU, including each of its last two home games.

The game against TCU is sold out, but K-State fans looking to purchase tickets through the secondary market are encouraged to do so through SeatGeek, K-State’s official secondary ticket partner. Fraudulent tickets are often seen on gamedays, and K-State Athletics can only verify secondary market tickets and assist fans with issues on gamedays with tickets that are purchased directly from SeatGeek.

K-State travels to Lubbock, Texas, to take on Texas Tech this Saturday in a 6 p.m. contest that will be shown on FS1.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, October 21