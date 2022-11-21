K-State’s Mott Earns Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week Honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Coming off a banner day in Kansas State’s 48-31 win at West Virginia, junior defensive end Brendan Mott has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

It is Mott’s first-career Big 12 weekly honor and the 10th by the Wildcats this year, which is the most in school history. It is the second-straight week a Wildcat defender has been honored as safety Drake Cheatum was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week following the Baylor game.

Mott carded a career-high 3.0 sacks, tied for the fourth most in school history and the 12th most in the nation this season. It was the third time this year a Wildcat had 3.0 sacks in a game (Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Khalid Duke vs. Texas Tech) as K-State is one of only two teams (San Jose State) to have three players with 3.0-sack games this season.

A product of Iowa City, Iowa, Mott also set career highs in tackles (8) and solo tackles (5) against the Mountaineers, while he pressured the quarterback on an interception by Cincere Mason that was returned 37 yards for a touchdown.

Ranked 15th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, Kansas State hosts Kansas in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game kicks off at 7 p.m., and will be shown on FOX.