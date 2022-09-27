K-Stateâ€™s Martinez Named Davey Oâ€™Brien National Quarterback of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan.Â â€“Â Coming off his impressive performance in leading Kansas State to a 41-34 victory at No. 6 Oklahoma, quarterbackÂ Adrian MartinezÂ earned his third honor this week as he was named the Davey Oâ€™Brien National Quarterback of the Week, the Davey Oâ€™Brien Foundation announced Tuesday.

Martinez was also named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and a Manning Award Star of the Week on Monday, the latter in which fans can vote for the quarterback of the week on itsÂ Facebook page.

A native of Fresno, California, Martinez threw for 234 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-34 aim with no interceptions while rushing for 148 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in the victory. It was the most rushing touchdowns by a Wildcat since Skylar Thompson also went for four scores against Oklahoma in 2019. Martinezâ€™s rushing yardage was the second most of his career, just shy of the 157 yards he had at Rutgers in 2020 while playing for Nebraska.

Martinez teamed with running backÂ Deuce VaughnÂ (116 yards) to give K-State two 100-yard rushers in the same game for the first time since the 2017 Cactus Bowl against UCLA and for the first time in a Big 12 contest since the 2017 Oklahoma game.

The signal caller directed an offense that went for 509 yards against a stout Sooner defense, the most by the Wildcats since the 2019 Bowling Green game (521 yards) and the most in a Big 12 game since the 2014 Texas Tech contest (535 yards).

Martinez helped guide K-State to its 11th all-time victory against an Associated Press top-10 team, while it was the fifth in a road game. The Wildcats have now defeated a team ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 in four of the last six seasons, including the third time under head coachÂ Chris Klieman. The Wildcats handed Oklahoma just its ninth home loss since 2012 with four of those coming to K-State.

The Wildcats are back in Bill Snyder Family Stadium this Saturday to take on Texas Tech in an 11 a.m., contest that will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. There are less than 800 tickets remaining for the contest, and fans can purchase tickets online atÂ www.k-statesports.com/ticketsÂ or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.