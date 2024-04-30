K-State’s Leveston Taken on Final Day of NFL Draft

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Following a pair of selections on Friday, Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston joined his two K-State teammates by hearing his name called on Saturday during the final round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Leveston was selected with the 34th pick of the seventh round – No. 254 overall – by the Los Angeles Rams. He is the seventh Wildcat all-time selected by the Rams, including the second in the last three years as current Los Angeles safety Russ Yeast was taken with the 253rd overall pick in 2021.

Earlier in the 2024 NFL Draft, Ben Sinnott was selected by the Washington Commanders in the second round and Cooper Beebe was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round. Last season, the Wildcats had four NFL Draft picks – Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Julius Brents, Josh Hayes and Deuce Vaughn – as it marks the first time since 2002 and 2003 that the Wildcats had at least three players selected in consecutive years.

A product of Waco, Texas, Leveston saw action in 50 career games with starts in 32 games, including a streak of 27 starts to close out his career. An All-Big 12 Honorable Mention pick each of his final two seasons, Leveston was only flagged for one in-play penalty over his final two campaigns, which spanned 1,842 offensive snaps.

Last season, Leveston helped the Wildcats rank in the top 10 in school history in 32 game or season categories, including a school-record 30 passing touchdowns, No. 2 rankings in offensive yards per game (445.2) and first downs (310), and a No. 3 showing in total yards (5,788). K-State also finished the season in the top 30 nationally in 11 offensive categories, including scoring (10th – 37.1 points per game), rushing (11th – 204.1 yards per game), third down conversions (11th – 47.9%), rushing touchdowns (12th – 32) and first downs (12th – 310).

More Wildcats could join NFL teams as organizations begin to sign rookie free agents in the coming days. Those will be announced as they made public by their respective organizations.