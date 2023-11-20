K-State’s Lee, BYU’s Woolston Grab Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors

K-State’s Ayoka Lee (player) and BYU’s Kailey Woolston (freshman) were voted for Big 12 women’s basketball awards for the second week of the season, each having led their team to a pair of wins.



Lee battled early foul trouble to score 22 points and corral 12 rebounds in the Wildcats’ 65-58 win at then-No. 2 Iowa, helping K-State to a 2-0 week. The senior center averaged 21.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while shooting 60.0% from the field. The master’s student in couples and family therapy added a second 20-point effort in Sunday’s 75-57 win against Wisconsin, adding three blocked shots in the game. It is the fifth career Player of the Week honor for the Byron, Minnesota native, but her first since missing the 2022-23 season due to injury.



Woolston led all Big 12 freshmen in scoring with 18.5 points per contest, adding in 8.0 rebounds and shooting 66.7% on 3-pointers. The guard from Highland, Utah posted a double-double in the Cougars’ 59-44 win over Utah Valley, with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while shooting 63.6% from the floor. She followed up that performance with 18 points in the 67-44 win over Wake Forest, making four of her six 3-point attempts. It is the first Big 12 weekly honor for any BYU women’s basketball player.



Big 12 Players of the Week

Player:

Nov. 13: Madison Conner, TCU, G, Jr.

Nov. 20: Ayoka Lee, K-State, C, Sr.



Freshman:

Nov. 13: Stailee Heard, OSU, G

Nov. 20: Kailey Woolston, BYU, G