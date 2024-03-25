K-State’s Klieman Named to AFCA Board of Trustees

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman has been elected to the Board of Trustees of the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), the organization announced Monday.

Serving for a second time on the board, Klieman and his fellow Board members help formulate policy and provides direction for the AFCA, which was founded in 1922 by Amos Alonzo Stagg, John Heisman and others. Members of the AFCA Board of Trustees include President Jeff McMartin of Central College, first vice-president Bobby Hauck of the Montana, second vice-president Neal Brown of West Virginia and third vice-president Jim Catanzaro of Lake Forest College. In addition to Klieman, Ohio’s Tim Albin, Illinois’ Bret Bielema, Virginia’s Tony Elliott, Marshall’s Charles Huff and Oklahoma’s Brent Venables were also added to the Board on Monday.

Klieman is returning to the Board after serving the 2018 season, which was his final year at North Dakota State before being hired at Kansas State. A 30-year coaching veteran, Klieman is entering his 12th year as a college head coach in 2024, including his sixth at K-State. Klieman holds a career head coaching record of 111-37 – including a 39-24 mark at K-State – as his 75.0% career winning percentage ranks third among active FBS coaches with at least 10 years of head coaching experience.

Among Klieman’s 39 wins in Manhattan are a 2022 Big 12 Championship victory over No. 3 TCU, five wins of Kansas to retain the Governor’s Cup and a pair of bowl victories in four tries, most recently being a 28-19 victory over No. 19 NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Additionally, K-State is the only Big 12 program and one of only 11 Power 4 teams currently riding a streak of three or more seasons with eight or more wins.