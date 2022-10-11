K-State’s Klieman Addresses Media During Bye Week

Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex during K-State’s lone bye week of the 2022 season. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above, and a transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.

CHRIS KLIEMAN, HEAD COACH

Opening Statement…

“Good afternoon, everyone. Hard fought win on Saturday. Tremendous environment, great atmosphere. Nothing came easy, that’s for sure. Talked to the guys about that at length yesterday about the resolve and toughness and grit that we showed for 60 minutes. I think our guys knew going in it was going to be a fist fight and everything was going to be difficult to get. So, pleased with how we handled it. The first half, I think we got outplayed and had a 7-6 lead. We weren’t stopping them on defense until they got in the red zone. Then we were able to get some good stops, which we talked about. I thought they did some really good things against us defensively. Then at halftime, made some adjustments, but the biggest thing is we needed to get off the field on defense and try to stay on the field on offense. We were able to do that, (but) didn’t capitalize with a lot of points. We’re able to get the one field goal with Chris (Tennant) and hold those guys a couple times when they got into our territory. So, great credit to our players for staying the course for four quarters. We got beat up pretty good from the game. Just an injury report – we had a handful of guys that would probably be questionable if it were a game this Saturday, but nobody that get injured on Saturday would be out significant amount of time. I think the closest guy would be Khalid (Duke). We would vision everybody practicing, probably not this week, but next week for sure. We didn’t lose anybody long term.”