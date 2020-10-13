K-State’s Joshua Youngblood Enters transfer portal

Kansas State sophomore Joshua Youngblood has entered the transfer portal.

Youngblood was a First team All-American selection as a kick return specialist last season. He led the nation with three kick-return touchdowns, a record for a true freshmen.

Youngblood entered the 2020 season with a lot of expectation to see a heightened role on offense. However, the 5-foot-10, 181 pound receiver has struggled to see playing time.

The sophomore from Tampa, Fla. has played in only two games and has caught no passes this season. Youngblood has only logged three yards on one carry and three kick returns for 54 yards and no scores.