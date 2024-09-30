K-State’s Johnson Named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson was honored for his play in the Wildcats’ 42-20 victory over No. 20 Oklahoma State by being named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

It is Johnson’s first weekly conference honor this season and second of his career as he was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year last year after the Texas Tech game. He is the first K-State player to earn the weekly Big 12 offensive honor since DJ Giddens last year against UCF and the first Wildcat signal caller since Will Howard following the 2022 Oklahoma State game.

Against the Cowboys, Johnson threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-31 aim – setting career highs across the board – while he rushed for 60 yards and another two scores on five carries.

Johnson, a native of Wichita, Kansas, became the first Wildcat to have at least three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns against a conference opponent since Collin Klein at West Virginia in 2012, while it was just the ninth time in Big 12 history that a player hit those marks against a ranked opponent.

In addition to the Big 12 weekly honor, Johnson was also named a Manning Award Star of the Week and to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List earlier on Monday.

No. 20 Kansas State is off this week before returning to action on Saturday, October 12, when the Wildcats travel to face Colorado. Kickoff for the game against the Buffaloes is set for 9:15 p.m. (CT) and will be shown on ESPN.