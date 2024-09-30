K-State’s Johnson Earns Two National Weekly Awards

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Following his five total touchdowns in Kansas State’s 42-20 victory over No. 20 Oklahoma State, quarterback Avery Johnson was named both a Manning Award Star of the Week and to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List on Monday.

It was the first time in his career that Johnson has been honored by the Manning Award, while it was the second time this season he has been named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List, the first being after the victory over Arizona.

By being named one of eight Manning Award Stars of the Week, Johnson is now in the running for the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week, which is determined via an online fan vote.

Johnson set career highs in passing across the board against the Cowboys, going 19-of-31 through the air for 259 yards and three touchdowns, while he added 60 rushing yards on five attempts with another two scores.

A native of Wichita, Kansas, Johnson became the first Wildcat to have at least three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns against a conference opponent since Collin Klein at West Virginia in 2012. Additionally, it was just the ninth time in Big 12 history that a player hit those marks against a ranked opponent.

Through five starts during his first full season as the starting quarterback, Johnson has thrown for 879 yards and nine touchdowns on 77-of-126 aim, while he has rushed for 321 yards and two scores on 44 carries. He is one of only four quarterbacks in the country, one of two from a Power 4 team and the only Big 12 signal caller to throw for at least 800 yards and rush for 300 yards this season.

Following a bye, No. 20 Kansas State returns to action on Saturday, October 12, when the Wildcats travel to face Colorado.