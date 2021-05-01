K-State’s Hubert Selected by Bengals in 2021 NFL Draft

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert saw his NFL dream come true on Saturday afternoon as he was selected in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hubert, who was chosen with the seventh pick of the seventh round (No. 235 overall), is the fifth Wildcat all-time to be selected by Cincinnati. The last was another defensive end when Jordan Willis, who is currently with the San Francisco 49ers, was taken by the Bengals in the 2017 draft.

A two-time First Team All-Big 12 defender, Hubert started 29 career games for the Wildcats and tied for eighth in school history with 20.0 career sacks. Hubert, who earned votes for the Big 12 Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year awards each of the last two seasons, was ranked seventh in the nation among active players in career sacks per game (0.59) and 10th in tackles for loss per game (1.00) following the 2020 season.

Hubert, a native of Topeka, Kansas, started every in 2020, totaling 27 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, the latter two being career highs despite K-State playing in a COVID-shortened 10 games. He was the only Big 12 defender to be a unanimous selection to the first team.

With the conclusion of the draft on Saturday, former Wildcat football players can begin to sign undrafted free agent contracts with NFL teams. Those will be announced after being made official by those respective franchises.