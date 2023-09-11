K-State’s Howard Named to Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 List

MANHATTAN, Kan. – After throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for two more in Kansas State’s 42-13 victory over Troy, quarterback Will Howard has been named to the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 List for Week 2, the award’s committee announced Monday.

It is the first time in his career Howard has earned the weekly honor from the award that recognizes the top quarterback in college football.

Howard threw for 250 yards on 21-of-32 aim against the Trojans and threw touchdown passes to three different receivers. Perhaps his biggest touchdown of the game was a 39-yard strike to Phillip Brooks with 10 seconds left before halftime to give K-State a 21-10 lead. Howard has now thrown a touchdown pass in seven-straight regular season games, the longest streak by a Wildcat since Josh Freeman over the 2007 and 2008 seasons.

A native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Howard enters play this week tied for first in the nation in points responsible for (27.0 points per game), seventh in scoring (12.0 points per game) and 11th in rushing touchdowns (3). He has guided a K-State offense that ranks 17th in total offense (492.5 yards per game) and 19th in scoring (43.5 points per game).

No. 15 Kansas State closes out non-conference play on Saturday by traveling to Columbia, Missouri, to take on Missouri. The game kicks off at 11 a.m., and will be televised by SEC Network.