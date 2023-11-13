K-State’s Howard Named a Manning Award Star of the Week

Vote for Howard

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Coming off a three-touchdown performance where he also set the school record for career passing touchdowns, Kansas State senior quarterback Will Howard has been named a Manning Award Star of the Week, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Monday.

K-State fans can now vote for Howard as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week by clicking here. It was the second time in his career he has been named a Star of the Week, the other being after the 2022 Oklahoma State game.

Howard threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-29 aim, helping the Wildcats earn a 59-25 victory over Baylor. Howard’s final touchdown of the afternoon was the 45th of his career as he set the school’s career record, passing former first-round NFL Draft pick Josh Freeman (2006-08). It was Howard’s fifth game this season with three or more passing touchdowns, the most since Freeman had five such games in 2008. Howard has three or more scoring strikes in three Big 12 games this year, the most since Ell Roberson did so in four games in 2003.

A native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Howard has come on strong the last four games, throwing for 220.0 yards per game on 70-of-104 (67.3%) aim with 12 touchdowns and just one interception. He ranks fifth in passing touchdowns this season with 21 – just three shy of tying the school record – while he also ranks ninth in completions (182), touchdowns responsible for (28) and passing efficiency (147.1). Howard is also just outside the school’s top-10 lists for single-season passing yards (2,190) and attempts (285).

No. 23 Kansas State takes on in-state rival Kansas for the 121st edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown this Saturday inside Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. The game, which kicks off at 6 p.m., will be televised by FS1.