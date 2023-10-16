K-State’s Homecoming Game Set for Morning Kick

By K-State Athletics Release October 16, 2023

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s Homecoming game against Houston on October 28 will kick at 11 a.m., and will be televised by ESPN2. Next week will be the first-ever meeting between the Wildcats and Cougars.

Kansas State hosts TCU this Saturday in a 6 p.m., contest that will also be televised by ESPN2. The game is sold out, but K-State fans looking to purchase tickets through the secondary market are encouraged to do so through SeatGeek, K-State’s official secondary ticket partner. Fraudulent tickets are often seen on gamedays, and K-State Athletics can only verify secondary market tickets and assist fans with issues on gamedays with tickets that are purchased directly from SeatGeek.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, October 28

Houston at K-State11 a.m.ESPN2
Oklahoma at Kansas11 a.m.FOX
West Virginia at UCF11 a.m.FS1
BYU at Texas2:30 p.m.ABC or ESPN
Iowa State at Baylor2:30 p.m.Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Cincinnati at Oklahoma State7 p.m.ESPN2