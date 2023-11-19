K-State’s Home Finale Set for Primetime Kick

By K-State Athletics Release November 19, 2023

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX Sports announced late Saturday night that Kansas State’s Senior Day contest against Iowa State next Saturday will kick at 7 p.m., and be televised nationally by FOX.

Kansas State is looking for its second-straight win over Iowa State following a 10-9 victory last year in Ames. The Wildcats are also looking for their first home victory over ISU since a 27-17 win to close out the 2019 regular season.

Tickets for the game against the Cyclones are still available and start at $62. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets.

Big 12 TV Selections for Weekend of Saturday, November 25

TCU at Oklahoma (Fri., 11/24)11 a.m.FOX
Texas Tech at Texas (Fri., 11/24)6:30 p.m.ABC
Houston at UCF11 a.m.FS1
BYU at Oklahoma State2:30 p.m.ABC
West Virginia at Baylor6 p.m.FS1
Kansas at Cincinnati6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.ESPN2
Iowa State at K-State7 p.m.FOX