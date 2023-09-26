K-State’s Giddens Named Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State sophomore DJ Giddens picked up a second honor following his outing against UCF as he was named the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Tuesday.

Giddens, who was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, is coming off one of the best rushing performances in school history to guide K-State to a 44-31 victory over UCF in its Big 12 opener. All the Junction City, Kansas, native did was produce the first 200-yard, four-touchdown rushing game in school history, while he had the third-most yards from scrimmage ever by a Wildcat. It was the 22nd time in Big 12 history a player had 200 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in a single game but just the second since 2015.

Giddens’ 207-yard rushing output was the first 200-yard rushing game by a Wildcat since Alex Barnes at Baylor in 2018, while it was the most in school history by a sophomore, and his four rushing touchdowns tied for the third most in a game in K-State history. Additionally, he added 86 receiving yards on eight receptions as his 293 total yards from scrimmage were only outdone by a pair of efforts by Darren Sproles, who went for 323 yards in the 2003 Big 12 Championship Game victory over No. 1 Oklahoma and a 298-yard effort against Louisiana in 2004.

Entering the bye week, Giddens ranks 11th nationally and second in the Big 12 in rushing yards per game (105.8), while he is fourth in the conference in rushing touchdowns (4).

Following its bye, Kansas State travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face Oklahoma State next Friday, October 6. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m., and will be televised by ESPN.