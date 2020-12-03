Salina, KS

K-State’s Game with Milwaukee Rescheduled for December 11

K-State Athletics ReleaseDecember 3, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State’s men’s basketball home game with Milwaukee has been re-scheduled for Friday, December 11 at 7 p.m., CT due to COVID-19 related issues within the Milwaukee program.

The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, December 8.

The re-scheduled game with Milwaukee will still air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Ben Boyle (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) on the call.

The Wildcats (1-2) are set to return to action on Saturday when they play host to UNLV (0-4) at 7 p.m., CT in front of fans at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State Athletics announced on Tuesday (December 1) that it was opening Bramlage Coliseum to approximately 15 percent capacity for men’s and women’s basketball games this week. No single-game tickets will be available for men’s games.

Saturday’s game with UNLV will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

