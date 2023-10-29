K-State’s Game at Texas Set for 11 a.m. Kick on FOX

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced this evening that Kansas State’s contest at Texas next Saturday, November 4, will kick at 11 a.m., and be shown on FOX. It will be the second-straight morning kickoff for K-State after the Wildcats earned a 41-0 victory over Houston earlier on Saturday.

Texas holds a 13-10 lead in the all-time series and has won six-straight games. K-State’s last victory in the series was a 24-21 win in Manhattan in 2016, while its last win in Austin was a 17-13 victory in 2011.

K-State’s next home game is Saturday, November 11 against Baylor. The game time and television designation for the contest against the Bears will be announced either this Monday or after games have been played next weekend.

Big 12 TV Selections for Weekend of Saturday, November 4