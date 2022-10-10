Salina, KS

Now: 67 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 54 °

K-State’s Game at TCU Set for Primetime Matchup

K-State Athletics ReleaseOctober 10, 2022

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced Monday that Kansas State’s Oct. 22 game at TCU will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be shown on either FOX or FS1. The channel will be determined after the MLB Postseason schedule for that weekend is announced.

K-State holds a three-game winning streak against the Horned Frogs and is 6-4 in the series since TCU joined the Big 12 prior to the 2012 season. Last year in Manhattan, the Wildcats scored on four of their first five possessions and held TCU without a first-half touchdown in a 31-12 win. Two years ago in Fort Worth, K-State picked up a 21-14 victory as the Wildcats held a 21-7 advantage deep into the game thanks to a 37-yard interception return by AJ Parker, and K-State held on at the end as a Horned Frog Hail Mary fell incomplete as time expired.

Fresh off a hard-fought 10-9 victory at Iowa State, Kansas State enjoys its lone bye week of the season this weekend. The Wildcats are ranked 17th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, while they are 16th in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

Following its game at TCU, K-State returns home for two-straight home games as the Wildcats host eighth-ranked Oklahoma State on Oct. 29 and No. 22 Texas on Nov. 5. Tickets are available for both games online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, October 22

Kansas at Baylor11 a.m.ESPN or ESPN2
West Virginia at Texas Tech2 p.m.FS1 or FS2
Texas at Oklahoma State2:30 p.m.ABC
K-State at TCU7 p.m.FOX or FS1

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

K-State’s Game at TCU Set for Pri...

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced Monday that Kansas State’s Oct. 22 g...

October 10, 2022 Comments

NCAA Week 6 Recap

Sports News

October 10, 2022

AVCTL-II Week 6 Recap

Sports News

October 10, 2022

NCKL Week 6 Recap

Sports News

October 10, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Three Children Killed in ...
October 10, 2022Comments
Jail Project Remains on S...
October 9, 2022Comments
500 Registered For Salina...
October 9, 2022Comments
Military Education Exhibi...
October 9, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra