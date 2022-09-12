Salina, KS

K-State’s Game at Oklahoma Set for Primetime Kick

K-State Athletics ReleaseSeptember 12, 2022

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX Sports announced Monday that Kansas State’s Big 12 opener at Oklahoma on September 24 will kick at 7 p.m., and will be televised by FOX.

The Wildcats are in search of their fourth win in Norman in the last six trips, which includes a 38-35 victory over the third-ranked Sooners in 2020, K-State’s first road win over a top-five team in school history. Since head coach Chris Klieman’s first season in 2019, each of the three games between the Wildcats and Sooners have been decided by seven or less points. K-State won at home against the fifth-ranked Sooners, 48-41, in 2019, while Oklahoma escaped Manhattan last season with a 37-31 win.

K-State closes out non-conference action this Saturday against Tulane inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game, which will kick at 2 p.m., will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

A limited number of scattered single and SRO tickets are available for the game against the Green Wave. Those can be purchased online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, September 24

Baylor at Iowa State11 a.m.ESPN2 or ESPNU
Duke at Kansas11 a.m.FS1
TCU at SMU11 a.m.ESPN2 or ESPNU
Texas at Texas Tech2:30 p.m.ABC or ESPN
K-State at Oklahoma7 p.m.FOX

