Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 48 ° | Lo: 36 °

K-State’s Fritz Will Not Return in 2023

K-State Athletics ReleaseNovember 27, 2022

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Suzie Fritz, K-State’s all-time winningest volleyball coach, will not return in 2023 following 22 years leading the Wildcats.

Fritz, who took over the program in 2001, has helped the Wildcats reach the NCAA Tournament 17 times, including 13 as the head coach.

“Coach Fritz has poured all of her energy into this program for the last 20-plus years, and we will forever be grateful for her leadership and advancement of K-State Volleyball,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said.

Fritz boasts a career mark of 393-263 (.599) in her 22 seasons and has led the Wildcats to a national ranking in 12 different campaigns. She owns a 201-191 (.513) record in Big 12 action and helped lead the Wildcats to their first and only Big 12 title in 2003.

A national search for her replacement will begin immediately.

“With our rich tradition of winning, along with the competitiveness of the Big 12 Conference and the new Morgan Family Arena – which we believe will be one of the nicest volleyball venues in the country when it opens next season – we are confident that great success lies ahead for our volleyball program,” Taylor added.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

K-State’s Fritz Will Not Return i...

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Suzie Fritz, K-State’s all-time winningest volleyball coach, will not return ...

November 27, 2022 Comments

Kansas Falls in Regular Season Fina...

Sports News

November 27, 2022

K-State Wins 14th Straight Sunflowe...

Sports News

November 27, 2022

Asinde Powers Wichita State to Win ...

Sports News

November 27, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Planning 42nd Mayo...
November 27, 2022Comments
Candy Canes and Airplanes...
November 27, 2022Comments
Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on ...
November 27, 2022Comments
Teen Killed in ATV Crash
November 27, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra