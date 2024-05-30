K-State’s First Three Football Game Times Set

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kickoff times and television selections for K-State’s first three football games of the 2024 campaign have been announced as the Big 12 Conference and its television partners have made selections for the first three weeks of the season in addition to weeknight contests.

Kansas State opens its 2024 slate on Saturday, August 31 against UT Martin at 6 p.m. in a game shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, a timeslot and platform the Wildcats have featured for their home opener now seven of the last eight seasons.

K-State quickly hits the road for the first time in 2024 during week two as the Cats travel to Tulane to face the Green Wave on Saturday, September 7, in an 11 a.m. game that will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2. The contest in New Orleans marks the second-straight season the Wildcats play a road non-conference game, their first time doing so since a three-year span in 2015 (UTSA), 2016 (Stanford) and 2017 (Vanderbilt).

As announced last Wednesday, the Wildcats will kick off the inaugural FOX College Football Friday television package at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 13 when they host new Big 12 foe Arizona in a non-conference game inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Season tickets for the 2024 season are on sale now by visiting www.kstatesports.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-221-CATS. Select single-game tickets will be available starting Monday, June 10, for Ahearn Fund members and Wednesday, June 12, for the general public.

Time/TV for Select 2024 K-State Football Games