K-State’s Day, TCU’s Sloan, UC’s Kross and KU’s Ashby picked for Big 12 Baseball Weekly Awards

Kansas State’s Brady Day (player), TCU’s Braeden Sloan (pitcher), Cincinnati’s Josh Kross (co-newcomer) and Kansas’ Lenny Ashby (co-newcomer) were chosen as Big 12 baseball weekly award winners for the third week of the season. It is the first weekly award for all four players.



Day went 8-for-12 in K-State’s sweep of UMass Lowell, starting the series with a 7-for-8 stretch. The junior infielder went 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs and five RBIs in Friday’s 10-1 win, notching the first multi-HR game of his career. The Hampstead, New Hampshire native had three hits in Saturday’s 17-3 win, then added another extra-base hit, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday’s 10-1 series finale. The marketing major slashed .667/.750/1.333 for the week while adding a team-best 8 RBIs and five runs scored.



Sloan spun six innings of three-hit shutout ball in TCU’s 6-1 win over Arizona Wednesday. The lefty from Roseville struck out 13 Wildcats in his first start of the season, as he improved his record to 3-0 on the year. The sophomore business major allowed just five baserunners-and erased one on a double-play ball.



Ashby has not been put out since the first inning of Saturday’s doubleheader, reaching base in his last 10 plate appearances over the past three games. The senior outfielder went 3-for-3 with four RBIs in Sunday’s 11-1 win over Texas Southern, closing out the Jayhawks’ first four-game series sweep since 2021. The Oranjestad, Aruba native hit safely in all four games of the series-and 10 of 11 games this season-and was only put out twice all series. The liberal arts and sciences major finished the series 8-for-10 with a 2.175 OPS and six RBIs.



Kross hit three home runs, added 11 RBIs and nine runs scored as Cincinnati went 4-2 on the week. The junior from Brunswick, Ohio went deep in both of the Bearcats’ midweek games, then again in the series finale against NIU. The closing game of the Northern Illinois series highlighted Kross’ week, as he went 3-for-4 while driving in six. For the week, the interdisciplinary studies major hit .455 with a .571 on-base percentage and .909 slugging percentage as he won the first Big 12 weekly award for any UC baseball player.



Big 12 Players of the Week

Player:

Feb. 19: Kodey Shojinaga, KU, IF, So. & Anthony Silva, TCU, IF, So.

Feb. 26: Peyton Powell, UT, UTL, Sr.

Mar. 3: Brady Day, K-State, IF, Jr.



Pitcher:

Feb. 19: Mason Marriott, BU, RHP, Jr.

Feb. 26: Lebarron Johnson Jr., UT, RHP, Jr.

Mar. 3: Braeden Sloan, TCU, LHP, So.



Newcomer:

Feb. 19: Chase Brunson, TCU, OF, Fr.

Feb. 26: TJ Pompey, TTU, IF, Fr.

Mar. 3: Josh Kross, UC, IF/C, Jr. & Lenny Ashby, OF, Sr.