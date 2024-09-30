K-State’s Contest at Colorado Set for Night Kick

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s October 12 contest at Colorado will kick at 9:15 p.m. (CT) and will be shown on ESPN.

This will be the first meeting between the Wildcats and Buffaloes since 2010, which was a 44-36 CU victory in Boulder prior to Colorado joining the Pac-12 Conference. K-State’s last win in the series came in 2009, a 20-6 home victory, while its last win in Boulder was in 2006, a 34-21 triumph.

Following the game at Colorado, K-State travels to take on West Virginia on October 19. The Wildcats’ next home game is the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas on October 26.

Big 12 TV Selections for Weekend of Saturday, October 12 (All Times Central)