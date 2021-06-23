K-State’s Brooks, Vaughn Named Preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State junior Phillip Brooks and sophomore Deuce Vaughn have been named Preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele, the publication announced. Brooks was named a second team punt returner, while Vaughn was a third team all-purpose player.

Additionally, the publication named Brooks a First Team Preseason All-Big 12 performer and Vaughn a second-team running back. Offensive lineman Josh Rivas was also named to the all-conference second team, while Cooper Beebe (offensive line), Randen Plattner (long snapper) were named to the third team. Fourth-team honorees included Malik Knowles (wide receiver), Noah Johnson (offensive line), incoming transfer Timmy Horne (defensive tackle), Khalid Duke (defensive end), Cody Fletcher (linebacker), Justin Gardner (cornerback), Jahron McPherson (safety) and Ty Zentner (punter).

A Third Team All-American by Phil Steele following the 2020 season, Brooks was a First Team All-Big 12 performer as a punt returner after averaging 23.7 yards per attempt, a mark that would have led the nation and be the best in school history if he had one more return to meet the NCAA required minimum. A native of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Brooks set a school record with 189 punt-return yards and two touchdowns against Kansas en route to Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors. His two punt-return touchdowns were the most in Big 12 history for a conference game, while his 47.25-yard average against the Jayhawks was the highest by any player in the nation with at least four attempts since at least 1996.

Vaughn, who was an Honorable Mention All-American last year from Phil Steele and the True Freshman of the Year by 247Sports, led the Wildcats in rushing yards (642), receiving yards (434) and all-purpose yards (1,221) a year ago as he was also named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. The Round Rock, Texas, product was one of only three players in the nation to tally at least 600 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards on the year, joining fellow running backs Travis Etienne (Clemson) and Najee Harris (Alabama). He set the K-State freshman records for rushing yards, yards from scrimmage (1,076) and all-purpose yards, while he finished second in rushing touchdowns and third in receiving yards.

