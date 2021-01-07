Salina, KS

K-State’s Brooks, Vaughn Named Phil Steele All-Americans

K-State Athletics ReleaseJanuary 7, 2021

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State sophomore Phillip Brooks and true freshman Deuce Vaughn have been named All-Americans by Phil Steele, the organization has announced. Brooks was named to the third team as a punt returner, while Vaughn was an honorable mention pick at running back.

Brooks, who earned his first-career All-America designation, averaged 23.7 yards on 11 punt returns with a pair of touchdowns as his average would have led the nation and set a school record if he had one more attempt to meet the NCAA required minimum of returns.

A product of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Brooks set a school’s single-game record with 189 punt-return yards and a pair of touchdowns in K-State’s 55-14 win over in-state rival Kansas. His two punt-return scores were the most in Big 12 history for a league game, while his 47.25-yard average was the highest of any player in the nation with at least four attempts since at least 1996.

Vaughn picked up his second All-America honor as he was also an honorable mention pick by Pro Football Focus. He was also named to the Freshman All-America team by The Athletic and the True Freshman of the Year by 247Sports.

The Round Rock, Texas, native totaled a school freshman record 642 rushing yards as he finished fourth in the Big 12 in rushing. His 1,221 all-purpose yards this year ranked second in the league. Vaughn also ranked 10th in the Big 12 in scoring and tied for fourth in touchdown scoring.

