K-State’s Brooks Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

K-State Athletics ReleaseJuly 7, 2021

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State junior Phillip Brooks has been named to the 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 team as a kickoff/punt returner by media representatives who cover the league, the conference office announced Wednesday.

It is the first preseason all-conference honor for Brooks, who was a First Team All-Big 12 returner by the league’s coaches following the 2020 season. It is one of multiple preseason honors by the 2020 All-American, who was most recently named a Preseason All-American by Phil Steele.

Brooks enters the 2021 campaign ranking second in school history and tied for sixth in Big 12 history with three punt-return touchdowns, which is tied for first nationally among active players entering the season. Last season, the Lee’s Summit, Missouri native was a Third Team All-American punt returner after putting together a 23.7-yard punt return average, a mark that would have led the nation and be the best in school history if he had one more return to meet the NCAA required minimum.

Brooks’ best game of the year came against Kansas when he set a school record with 189 punt-return yards and two touchdowns en route to Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors. His two punt-return touchdowns were the most in Big 12 history for a conference game, while his 47.25-yard average against the Jayhawks was the highest by any player in the nation with at least four attempts since at least 1996.

K-State takes part in the 2021 Academy Sports + Outdoors Big 12 Media Days next Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Wildcats will be back in AT&T Stadium just over seven weeks later as they open the 2021 season on September 4 against Stanford in an 11 a.m. contest televised by FS1.

Kansas State begins its seven-game home slate on September 11 when the Wildcats host Southern Illinois prior to a date with Nevada the next week. Fans can order tickets online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

