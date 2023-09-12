K-State’s Brooks Named to Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll

MANHATTAN, Kan. – After tallying 178 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns last Saturday in Kansas State’s 42-13 victory over Troy, wide receiver/kick returner Phillip Brooks was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Tuesday.

Brooks, who was one of four players in the nation named to the honor roll, tied his career high with seven receptions for 94 yards as he narrowly missed out on the second 100-yard game of his career. He scored on a 39-yard reception with 10 seconds remaining before halftime to expand K-State’s lead to 21-10 and set the tone for the second half.

Brooks also had a two-yard touchdown run at the beginning of the second quarter, which was his first-career rushing score in his 55th career game played. A versatile returner, Brooks brought back two kickoffs for 45 yards and had three punt returns for 37 yards.

A native of Lee’s Summitt, Missouri, Brooks enters the week ranked 14th nationally in punt returns (12.3-yard average) and 18th in kickoff returns (26.0-yard average). He is one of just two active players in the nation with 1,000 receiving yards, 800 kickoff-return yards and 600 punt-return yards in a career. Additionally, he ranks first nationally among active players in career punt-return touchdowns and non-offensive touchdowns (4), while he is second in both punt-return average (14.6 yards per return) and punt-return yards (678 yards).

Kansas State closes out non-conference action this Saturday by traveling to face Missouri. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is slated for 11 a.m., and the game will be shown on SEC Network.