K-State’s Brents Selected by Colts on Day Two of NFL Draft

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State senior cornerback Julius Brents is the second Wildcat in as many days to be drafted by his hometown team as he was selected with the 13th pick of the second round – No. 44 overall – by the Indianapolis Colts on Friday during the 2023 NFL Draft outside Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

The pick came one night after Kansas City native Felix Anudike-Uzomah was taken in the first round by the Chiefs. It is the first time in school history two Wildcats were selected within the first 44 picks of an NFL Draft.

Additionally, it is the third time in school history that two Wildcats were selected within the first two rounds of a draft. The other two times were 2003 when Terence Newman (first round – Dallas) and Terry Pierce (second round – Denver) were taken, and 1997 when Chris Canty (first round – New England) and Kevin Lockett (second round – Kansas City) came off the board.

Brents became the fifth K-State player ever selected by the Colts and the first since tight end Eddy Whitley was selected in the 11th round in 1980 when the organization was located in Baltimore.

A product of Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, Brents began his career at Iowa before transferring to K-State prior to the 2021 season. He played in 46 collegiate games with 32 starts between the Hawkeyes and Wildcats, which included starts in all 27 games over his two-year stint in Manhattan. An All-Big 12 honoree each of the last two seasons – including first-team honors in 2022 – Brents totaled 45 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and eight total passes defended during his senior campaign.

Brents ranked 22nd nationally and third in the Big 12 in total interceptions during the 2022 season, one of which came in the end zone during the Big 12 Championship to halt a potential TCU scoring drive. He also forced his first-career fumble in the championship game following a 31-yard reception.

More Wildcats were hear their names called on Saturday when the 2023 NFL Draft concludes with rounds 4 through 7 beginning at 11 a.m. (CT). The draft can be seen on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.