Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 67 °

K-State’s Brents Earns Nod on Thorpe Award Watch List

K-State Athletics ReleaseJuly 25, 2022

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State senior cornerback Julius Brents is one of just 35 players in the nation to be named to the watch list for the 2022 Jim Thorpe Award, which is presented to the nation’s best defensive back, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday.

Brents, one of three Big 12 defensive backs on this year’s initial list, is the first Kansas State candidate for the award since current New York Jet D.J. Reed was a preseason candidate in 2017. K-State has a long history with the Jim Thorpe Award, which includes 2002 winner Terence Newman, while Chris Canty was a finalist in both 1995 and 1996. Additionally, Jaime Mendez (1993), Nigel Malone (2011 and 2012) and Ty Zimmerman (2013) were each semifinalists.

A native of Indianapolis, Indiana, and transfer from Iowa prior to the 2021 season, Brents was a Preseason All-Big 12 pick for 2022 after earning honorable mention accolades from the league’s coaches following the 2021 season. In his first season in Manhattan, Brents started all 13 games, totaling 49 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, an interception and three total passes defended. He carded his first interception as a Wildcat when he picked off Oklahoma, while he batted away passes against Southern Illinois and in K-State’s Texas Bowl win over LSU. His junior campaign also saw him set a career high with eight tackles at Texas, including a career-best seven solo stops and a tackle for loss.

K-State embarks on the 2022 campaign by hosting South Dakota inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 3. The Wildcats then host Missouri on Sept. 10 and Tulane on Sept. 17 before beginning their nine-game conference schedule on Sept. 24 at Oklahoma.

Fans can purchase ticket for the seven-game home slate online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Logan Jr., named to Thorpe Award Pr...

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior safety Kenny Logan Jr., has been named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Aw...

July 25, 2022 Comments

K-State’s Brents Earns Nod on Tho...

Sports News

July 25, 2022

Stonebraker to Lead Salina First Te...

Top News

July 25, 2022

Trooper Crashes Stopping Robbery Su...

Kansas News

July 24, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Trooper Crashes Stopping ...
July 24, 2022Comments
Free Rides to Back to Sch...
July 24, 2022Comments
FHSU Cyber Defense Progra...
July 24, 2022Comments
Monarch Butterfly Now End...
July 23, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra