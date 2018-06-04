K-State’s Bishop on 2019 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The 1998 Davey O’Brien Award winner and runner up for the Heisman Trophy, K-State’s Michael Bishop was one of 76 Football Bowl Subdivision players named to the 2019 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced today.

A member of K-State Football’s Ring of Honor, K-State Athletics Hall of Fame and state of Kansas Hall of Fame, Bishop is on the ballot for inclusion into the College Football Hall of Fame for a third-straight year.

One of the most dynamic players in program history, Bishop played a major role in propelling the Wildcats to their first-ever No. 1 national ranking during the second of his two seasons at K-State (1997-1998). He still holds the K-State season passing efficiency record after a 159.6 rating in 1998 (164-of-295 for 2,844 yards and 23 TDs/4 INTs) in addition to ranking second in season total offense at 3,592 yards.

Bishop went 22-3 as a starter, including a 15-1 mark in Big 12 play, as his 88-percent winning clip is the best mark in school history. He also earned All-Big 12 honors both as a junior and senior and a First Team All-American in his final campaign.

A product of Willis, Texas, Bishop was taken in the seventh round of the 1999 NFL Draft by New England, but he saw his most extensive action as a professional in the CFL as he played nine seasons that was highlighted by a Grey Cup championship in 2004 with the Toronto Argonauts.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the ballot when you think that more than 5.26 million people have played college football and only 997 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “The Hall’s requirement of being a First Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and those actually elected to the Class will be part of a momentous year as we celebrate the 150th anniversary of college football in 2019.”

The ballot was emailed today to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Courts, which will deliberate and select the class. The FBS Honors Court, chaired by NFF Board Member and College Football Hall of Famer Archie Griffin from Ohio State, and the Divisional Honors Court, chaired by former Marshall head coach, longtime athletics director and NFF Board Member Jack Lengyel, include an elite and geographically diverse pool of athletic administrators, Hall of Famers and members of the media.

“Having a ballot and a voice in the selection of the inductees is one of the most cherished NFF member benefits,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, a 1989 Hall of Fame inductee from Mississippi. “There is no group more knowledgeable or passionate about college football than our membership, and the tradition of the ballot helps us engage them in the lofty responsibility of selecting those who have reached the pinnacle of achievement in our sport.”

The announcement of the 2019 Class will be made Monday, January 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, California. The city is serving as the host for the CFP National Championship, which will be played later that day at Levi’s Stadium. Some of the electees will be on site during the announcement to represent the class and share their thoughts on being elected. The January 7 announcement will be televised live, and specific viewing information will be available as the date draws near. Several of the electees will also participate in the pregame festivities and the coin toss before the championship game.

“We cannot thank CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock and his staff enough for the opportunity to continue the tradition of announcing our Hall of Fame Class in conjunction with the National Championship,” said Hatchell. “Our presence at the title game has significantly raised the profile of the announcement, allowing us to shine a much brighter light on the accomplishments of our game’s greatest legends.”

The 2019 class will officially be inducted during the 62nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on December 10, 2019, at the New York Hilton Midtown. The inductees will be permanently enshrined at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta later that December and honored on the field during the 15th Annual National Hall of Fame Salute during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2019 season.