K-State’s Big 12 Opener Set for Primetime Kick

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX Sports announced Monday that Kansas State’s Big 12 opener, a home game on September 23 against UCF, will kick at 7 p.m. and be televised by FS1.

The Wildcats are in search of winning their second-straight Big 12 opener after a 41-34 triumph at No. 6 Oklahoma last year. It would be the first time K-State has won its first Big 12 game in consecutive seasons since 2011 and 2012. Next weekend’s matchup will be the first-ever Big 12 game for UCF and Kansas State’s second all-time meeting with the Knights. The Wildcats earned a 17-10 victory in 2010 on a last-minute touchdown when the Knights were a member of Conference USA and finished the season with an 11-3 record.

K-State closes out non-conference action this Saturday at Missouri, an 11 a.m., contest inside Memorial Stadium in Columbia that will be shown on SEC Network.

A limited number of SRO tickets are available for the game UCF priced at $62 apiece, and those tickets can be purchased online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS. K-State fans looking to purchase single-game tickets through the secondary market are encouraged to do so through SeatGeek, K-State’s official secondary ticket partner. Fraudulent tickets are often seen on gamedays, and K-State Athletics can only verify secondary market tickets and assist fans with issues on gamedays with tickets that are purchased directly from K-State or from SeatGeek.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, September 23

Oklahoma at Cincinnati

11 a.m.

FOX

SMU at TCU

11 a.m.

FS1

BYU at Kansas

2:30 p.m.

ESPN

Texas Tech at West Virginia

2:30 p.m.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Oklahoma State at Iowa State

3 p.m.

FS1

Sam Houston at Houston

6 p.m.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Texas at Baylor

6:30 p.m.

ABC

UCF at K-State

7 p.m.

FS1