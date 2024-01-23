K-State’s Beebe, Sinnott Named Academic All-Americans

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Following multiple on-field accolades during the 2023 season, Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe and tight end Ben Sinnott were honored for their work in the classroom on Tuesday as the duo was named to the 2023 Academic All-America football team as selected by the College Sports Communicators.

Both players were named to the first team, and both were honored for the first time in their careers. It marked the first time since the 2018 season that K-State had two players earn Academic All-America status in the same season and just the sixth time in program history.

Beebe’s designation comes on the heels of being a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, which is often referred to as the “Academic Heisman.” Additionally, he is one of four players in the nation to be named a Consensus All-American and an Academic All-American this season and the first to do so in K-State history.

Beebe, who holds a 3.83 GPA in social studies education/curriculum and instruction, was a finalist for the Outland Trophy, semifinalist for the Lombardi Award and was the 2023 Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year. A product of Kansas City, Kansas, Beebe finished his K-State career by playing in 51 games with 48 starts, including starts in each of his final 45 contests.

Sinnott, a junior who declared for the NFL Draft, is a marketing major who has posted a 3.81 GPA. The Waterloo, Iowa, native was a 2023 Honorable Mention All-American by Phil Steele in addition to earning All-Big 12 First Team honors each of the last two seasons. He finished his career tying for the most receiving touchdowns by a tight end (10), ranking third among the position in receptions (82) and fourth in receiving yards (1,138).

In 2023, Sinnott, a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award, recorded the most single-season receptions (49), receiving yards (676) and receiving touchdowns (6) by a tight end in school history, marks that each ranked in the top five nationally among the position group.

Both players will begin their path to the NFL Draft next week as they take part in the Senior Bowl with the game being held on Saturday, February 3, at 12 p.m., inside Hancock Whitney Stadium and televised on NFL Network.