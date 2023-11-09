K-State’s Beebe, Sinnott Accept Senior Bowl Invitations

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe and tight end Ben Sinnott have accepted invitations to play in the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl, one of the most important steps on the way to the 2024 NFL Draft.

It will mark the second-straight year the Wildcats will be represented in the game held annually in Mobile, Alabama, after cornerback Julius Brents – a 2023 second-round selection of the Indianapolis Colts – participated in the game a year ago. It is the second postseason all-star game invitation for Beebe and Sinnott in as many weeks as they were also invited to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

A product of Kansas City, Kansas, Beebe has started 44 career games along the Wildcat offensive front, including each of the last 41 contests. He has led the way for a K-State rushing attack that ranks 12th nationally by averaging 204.2 yards per game, while the Wildcats are 21st in total offense (452.7 yards per game) and 17th in scoring offense (36.6 points per game).

A versatile offensive lineman, Beebe has started every game at left guard with 522 total snaps at the position in addition to playing at right tackle (106 snaps) and left tackle (20 snaps).

Sinnott, a former walk-on from Waterloo, Iowa, is one of the top tight ends in the country as he ranks fourth nationally at the position with 433 receiving yards. A career 25-game starter with starts in every game since the beginning of the 2022 season, Sinnott enters this week’s game against Baylor tied for fifth in school history among tight ends in receiving touchdowns (3) and catches (32), while he is eighth in receiving yards (433). His career totals also rank in the top 10 in school history at the position as he is second in receiving touchdowns (7), and fourth in both yards (895) and receptions (65).

No. 25 K-State hosts Baylor on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game, which kicks off at 2 p.m., will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.