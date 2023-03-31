K-State’s Beebe Named Walter Camp Preseason All-American

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Coming off an outstanding junior season in which he picked up nine All-America honors, Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe is already generating buzz prior to his senior campaign as he was named to the 2023 Walter Camp Preseason FBS All-America Team, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced on Friday.

Beebe landed on the first team in the Walter Camp preseason listing despite not being named an All-American by the organization after the 2022 season.

A native of Kansas City, Kansas, Beebe has started 35 career games as both an interior lineman and at tackle. This past season while starting all 14 games at left guard, Beebe was named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year as he helped lead the Wildcats to 10 victories, including a Big 12 Championship with a 31-28 overtime win over No. 3 TCU. He picked up First Team All-America honors from The Athletic, ESPN, FOX Sports and Sporting News, was a Second Team All-American by the Associated Press, CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus and USA TODAY, and an Honorable Mention All-American by Phil Steele.

Beebe is part of an offensive line unit that returns 100% of its total starts from last season, a year in which they helped lead the way for an offense that rushed for 208.3 yards per game – the third-best mark in school history – to rank 15th in the country, the Wildcats’ highest national ranking since 2003. K-State also ranked second in school history in 2022 in total offensive yards (5,863), third in rushing yards per carry (5.12), fourth in total rushing yards (2,916), fifth in total yards per game (418.8), ninth in yards per play (6.12) and 10th in rushing touchdowns (32).

The 2022 Wildcats also ranked highly in sacks allowed, placing third in the Big 12 by allowing 1.50 sacks per game. Beebe has been a main force in the Wildcats allowing fewer than 2.0 sacks per game each of the last four seasons, as K-State is one of only 10 FBS programs to lay that claim and the only one from the Big 12.