K-State’s Beebe Named to Initial Lombardi Award Watch List

MANHATTAN, Kan. – For the second-consecutive season, Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe has been named to the preseason watch list for the Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced Tuesday.

Beebe is one of 12 Big 12 players on the watch list for the award that is presented annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman who exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi in addition to outstanding performance and ability. He is the fifth two-time candidate in school history for the award, joining offensive linemen Nick Leckey (2002 and 2003), B.J. Finney (2013 and 2014) and Cody Whitehair (2014 and 2015) in addition to defensive end Ian Campbell (2007 and 2008).

It is the second watch list designation this preseason for Beebe, who was also named to the Outland Trophy watch list. A product of Kansas City, Kansas, Beebe has started 35 career games, including each of the last 32 contests dating back to the 2020 season. He picked up First Team All-America honors from The Athletic, ESPN, FOX Sports and Sporting News, as well as numerous second team and honorable mention accolades. A two-time First Team All-Big 12 selection, Beebe was named the 2022 Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year by the league’s coaches.

Beebe’s second watch list honor of the preseason gives Kansas State 13 total watch list designations. Quarterback Will Howard was named a candidate for the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award and Wuerffel Trophy, safety Kobe Savage was on the Chuck Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Jim Thorpe Award watch lists, offensive lineman KT Leveston joined Beebe on the Outland Trophy watch list, wide receiver/returner Phillip Brooks is up for the Hornung Award, tight end Ben Sinnott is on the John Mackey Award watch list, running back Treshaun Ward is a candidate for the Doak Walker Award, and long snapper Randen Plattner is on the watch list for the Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper of the Year Award.

Kansas State continues preseason camp this week prior to the first week of classes of the fall semester beginning next Monday. Preparations will continue until the 2023 season commences with a contest against SEMO on September 2 at 6 p.m., inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Tickets to the seven-game home slate can be purchased online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.