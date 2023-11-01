K-State’s Beebe Named Semifinalist for Lombardi Award

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State senior left guard Cooper Beebe has been named one of 12 semifinalists for the 2023 Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced Wednesday.

It marks the second-straight season a Wildcat has been a semifinalist for the award that goes annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman who exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi in addition to outstanding performance and ability. Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (2022) and defensive tackle Tim Colton (1995) were each semifinalists for the award.

One of the leaders of a veteran offensive line, Beebe has helped the Wildcats rush for 226.0 yards per game to rank fifth in the nation, while their 464.6 yards of total offense ranks 15th. Due to the work of Beebe and the offensive line, K-State also ranks fourth nationally by converting on 55.0% of its third-down attempts – including 83.8% (31-of-37) when needing 1-3 yards – while its 82.5% touchdown rate in the red zone ranks second nationally.

A native of Kansas City, Kansas, Beebe has started 43 career games, including each of the last 40 contests dating back to the 2020 West Virginia game. Earlier this season, Beebe saw a streak of 1,042 pass blocking plays and 36 full games without a sack allowed come to an end (according to Pro Football Focus).

Being named to the Lombardi Award semifinalist is the latest of many honors for Beebe this season. He has helped the K-State offensive line be named to the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll in addition to being named a Midseason All-American by the Associated Press, CBS Sports, ESPN, Sporting News and The Athletic. Following K-State’s 41-3 victory over TCU in which the Wildcats produced 587 yards of total offense – the sixth most in program history – Beebe was honored as the Outland Trophy National Player of the Week.

Perhaps Beebe’s top accolade this season was being named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy by the National Football Foundation and an NFF National Scholar-Athlete, one of the most prestigious honors in major college football.

Kansas State, ranked 23rd in the initial College Football Playoff Top 25, heads to Austin, Texas to take on the seventh-ranked Longhorns in an 11 a.m., contest that will be shown on FOX. The Wildcats are back at home next Saturday, November 11, as they take on Baylor. Kick time and TV designation for the game against the Bears will be announced following this weekend’s games.