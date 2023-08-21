K-State’s Beebe Named Preseason AP All-American

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State senior offensive lineman Cooper Beebe added to his preseason honors on Monday as he was named a First Team Preseason All-American by the Associated Press.

Beebe, who was a second-team selection after the 2022 season, is the second Wildcat in as many years to be named a First Team Preseason All-American by the AP.

A product of Kansas City, Kansas, Beebe has started 35 career games, including each of the last 32 contests dating back to the 2020 season. He picked up 2022 First Team All-America honors from The Athletic, ESPN, FOX Sports and Sporting News, as well as numerous second team and honorable mention accolades. A two-time First Team All-Big 12 selection, Beebe was named the 2022 Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year by the league’s coaches.

Beebe, who has also named a Preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Found, ESPN, The Athletic, Phil Steele, Athlon and 247Sports, was named to the preseason watch lists for the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award.

Kansas State opens the 2022 season next Saturday by hosting SEMO inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium in a 6 p.m., contest that will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Tickets to the seven-game home slate can be purchased online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.