K-State’s Beebe Adds to All-America Honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State senior left guard Cooper Beebe added two more All-America designations on Monday as he was named a First Team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and Associated Press, the organizations announced. In addition to Beebe, tight end Ben Sinnott was named a Third Team All-American by the Associated Press.

Beebe is now a first-team member on three of the five All-America teams used by the NCAA to select its Consensus All-America teams, as he was also named a Walter Camp First Team All-American last Friday. The American Football Coaches Association will publish its All-America team on Tuesday, while Sporting News will announce its team on Wednesday. Beebe is trying to become the first Wildcat offensive lineman ever and the 12th overall player in school history to be named a Consensus All-American.

A native of Kansas City, Kansas, Beebe has also been named a First Team All-American by CBS Sports, FOX Sports, Pro Football Focus, The Athletic and USA TODAY.

Beebe was the first Wildcat ever to be named a finalist for the Outland Trophy, while he was also one of 12 semifinalists for the Lombardi Award and one of 16 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy. He was named the 2023 Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year by the league’s coaches, the second-straight season he earned the award to become one of just five players to pick up the honor twice in a career.

A 47-game starter in his career, Beebe has allowed only five sacks among his 1,450 career pass blocking snaps (according to Pro Football Focus) with four of those coming in his redshirt freshman season of 2020, and he has surrendered only one sack in his last 41 games.

Beebe anchors an offensive line that has helped the Wildcats enter bowl season ranking 13th nationally in rushing offense (199.7 yards per game), tied for 15th rushing touchdowns (30) and eighth in third-down conversions (49.4%), the latter of which includes a 62.2% mark (61-of-98) when needing 1-6 yards. K-State also ranks 23rd nationally in red-zone offense (90.2%), while the Cats are tops in red-zone touchdown percentage (78.69%).

Kansas State, ranked No. 25 in the final College Football Playoff Top 25, takes on 18th-ranked NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Thursday, December 28, inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The game, which will be shown nationally on ESPN, kicks off at 4:45 p.m. (CT).