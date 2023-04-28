K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah Selected in First Round by Kansas City

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah saw his NFL dream come true on Thursday night as he was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs with the 31st overall pick in front of Union Station in Downtown Kansas City.

Anudike-Uzomah, who gets to play in his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, is the first Wildcat picked in the first round since quarterback Josh Freeman was selected with the 17th overall pick by Tampa Bay in the 2009 NFL Draft. His selection at No. 31 overall made him the eighth-highest selected player in school history. Additionally, he is the eighth player ever selected by Kansas City, the first since Braden Wilson in 2013 and the first ever selected by the Chiefs in the first round.

Anudike-Uzomah was the 2022 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 46 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup. He earned multiple All-America accolades, including first-team honors from USA TODAY and second-team honors from the Walter Camp Foundation, American Football Writers Association, American Football Coaches Association and CBS Sports. His 8.5 sacks ranked second in the Big 12 and his two forced fumbles tied for third, while he registered at least a half tackle for loss in nine games and at least a half sack in seven contests.

A product of Lee’s Summit High School, Anudike-Uzomah saw time in 32 games with 27 starts over his three-year career, tying for sixth in school history in career in sacks (20.5) and fourth in career forced fumbles (8). He became just the second player in K-State history to tally at least three sacks in two different games after he totaled 4.0 in 2021 against TCU and 3.0 last season against Texas Tech.

More former K-State football players will hear their names called during the 2023 NFL Draft, which continues on Friday at 6 p.m. (CT) with rounds two and three. The final four rounds of the draft will be held on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. (CT). Coverage is available on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.