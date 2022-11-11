K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah Named Semifinalist for Lott IMPACT Trophy

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was one of nine defensive players across the country to be named a semifinalist for the 2022 Lott IMPACT Trophy, the award’s organization has announced.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, now in its 19th year, goes to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

It is the first time a Wildcat has moved past the quarterfinalist stage for the award since linebacker Arthur Brown was one of four finalists in 2012. Anudike-Uzomah is joined on this year’s list by Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, Alabama safety Jordan Battle, Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari, Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson and USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu.

Entering play this weekend, Anudike-Uzomah ranks 12th nationally with 7.5 sacks and has a team-high 9.0 tackles for loss as 26.5% of his 34 tackles this season have been for lost yardage. Also a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award and Rotary Lombardi Award, Anudike-Uzomah has at least a half TFL in seven of nine games and at least a half sack in six contests.

Perhaps his best game this season, Anudike-Uzomah registered three sacks against Texas Tech to tie for fourth in a game in school history, making him one of just two players in school history to record three games with 3.0 or more sacks (Nyle Wiren, 1994-96). His game against the Red Raiders featured the eighth forced fumble of his career, as he is now tied for fourth in school history and is one shy of tying the school record.

A product of Kansas City, Missouri, Anudike-Uzomah has 19.5 career sacks to rank 10th in school history and second among active players. His 0.30 forced fumbles per game in his career is tops nationally among active players, while his 0.91 TFLs per game is 18th.

Finalists for the 2022 Lott IMPACT Award will be invited to attend the annual award show on December 11 in Newport Beach, California. Joel Klatt from FOX Sports will emcee the event.

No. 19 Kansas State faces Baylor on Saturday inside McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. The game, which kicks off at 6 p.m., will be shown on FS1.