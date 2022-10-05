Salina, KS

K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week

K-State Athletics ReleaseOctober 5, 2022

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Coming off his three-sack performance in helping Kansas State earn a 37-28 victory over Texas Tech, junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah has been named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced Wednesday.

A product of Kansas City, Missouri, Anudike-Uzomah totaled six tackles and a forced fumble against the Red Raiders. It was his third-career game with 3.0 or more sacks, tied for the most in school history with Nyle Wiren (1994-96). He teamed with Khalid Duke to give K-State two players with three sacks in the same game for the first time in school history.

Anudike-Uzomah now has eight career forced fumbles, which is tied for fourth in school history and one shy of tying the school record. He has 17.5 career sacks, needing just one to enter K-State’s career top-10 list.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy is awarded annually to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of athletics and recognizes college football’s Defensive Player of the Year who best exemplifies the IMPACT acronym: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

No. 20 Kansas State travels to take on Iowa State on Saturday inside Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m., and will be shown on ESPNU.

