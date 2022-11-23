K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah Named Finalist for Lott IMPACT Trophy

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah made the cut as one of the final four players nationally to be named a finalist for the 2022 Lott IMPACT Trophy, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation has announced.

A product of Kansas City, Missouri, Anudike-Uzomah is joined on this year’s finalist list by Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, and USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu. He is the second Wildcat ever to be named a finalist for the award, joining linebacker Arthur Brown (2012).

Anudike-Uzomah has totaled 37 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks on the year to go along with a pass breakup and two forced fumbles. He has registered at least a half TFL in seven of the Wildcats’ 11 games this season and at least a half sack in six contests. He leads the team in TFLs are 24.3% of his 37 tackles have been for lost yardage.

His season-best performance came against Texas Tech when he totaled 3.0 sacks to tie for fourth in school history. Fellow Wildcat Khalid Duke also had 3.0 sacks against the Red Raiders, marking the first time an FBS team had two players with 3.0 sacks in a game since 2019. He also had solo sacks this year against South Dakota, Tulane, Iowa State and Oklahoma State.

Anudike-Uzomah’s performance against the Red Raiders also featured his eighth career forced fumble, tied for the fourth most in school history and one shy of tying the school record. He also has 19.5 career sack to rank 10th in K-State history.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, now in its 19th year, goes to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Finalists will attend the annual Lott IMPACT Trophy award show on December 11 in Newport Beach, California. Joel Klatt from Fox Sports will emcee the event.

The university of the winner will receive $25,000 for its general scholarship fund while three runner-ups will receive $5,000 for each of their schools.

Kansas State, which checked in at No. 12 in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25, hosts Kansas for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown this Saturday inside a sold-out Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game kicks off at 7 p.m., and will be televised by FOX.