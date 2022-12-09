K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah Named All-American by FWAA

MANHATTAN, Kan. – For the second time in as many days, Kansas State junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah has picked up All-America honors as he was named a Second Team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the organization announced Friday.

It is the second-consecutive year a Wildcat has earned All-America status by the FWAA as Deuce Vaughn was named to the second team as an all-purpose player in 2021. On Thursday night, Anudike-Uzomah was a Walter Camp Second Team All-American.

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Anudike-Uzomah was named the 2022 Big 12 Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year by the league’s coaches. So far in 2022, the junior has carded 44 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks to go along with two forced fumbles and a pass breakup. He ranks second in the Big 12 in sacks, which includes a three-sack game against Texas Tech to tie for fourth in school history. It was the third time in his career he carded at least three sacks in a game, joining Nyle Wiren (1994-96) as the only two players to accomplish that feat.

Big 12 Champion Kansas State, which finished in ninth place in the final College Football Playoff Top 25, takes on No. 5 Alabama in the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, inside Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game kicks off at 11 a.m., and will be shown on ESPN.