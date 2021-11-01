K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah Earns Big 12 Player of the Week Accolades

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Coming off his school-record tying performance against TCU, Kansas State sophomore defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

It is the second award for Anudike-Uzomah following the game against the Horned Frogs, as he was named the Walter Camp National Player of the Week on Sunday. It is his second Big 12 weekly award this season and the Wildcats’ first of the defensive variety since AJ Parker also earned one last year after the game at TCU.

A native of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Anudike-Uzomah tallied four sacks, two forced fumbles and totaled eight tackles to help K-State earn a dominating 31-12 win. His two forced fumbles came on potential sacks that caused the ball to be recovered beyond the original line of scrimmage, thus making them rushes by NCAA rule. If the ball had been recovered on the TCU side of the line – regardless of who recovered – those two would have been counted as sacks to give him six on the day to tie a FBS record and break the Big 12 mark.

His four sacks tied the school record originally set by Chris Johnson at Missouri in 2000. Anudike-Uzomah tallied sacks on three-straight defensive snaps against TCU, doing so on the final two plays of the first half and the Wildcats’ first defensive play of the second half.

Anudike-Uzomah ranks second in the nation this season in sacks (10.0) and forced fumbles (4), leading the Big 12 in both categories. Additionally, he is 13th in tackles for loss (11.5), also tops in the Big 12. With four regular-season games remaining, Anudike-Uzomah is just 1.5 sacks shy of tying the school record for single-season sacks.

Earlier this year, Anudike-Uzomah tallied 3.0 sacks against Southern Illinois. He is the first player in school history with at least 3.0 sacks in two different games during a season, while he is the only player in the nation to accomplish the feat this year.

The 119th edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and Kansas is slated for an 11 a.m., kick on Saturday inside Memorial Stadium in Lawrence in a game televised by FS1. It will be the 111th-consecutive meeting between the school, which ranks in the top five in FBS history in uninterrupted series.