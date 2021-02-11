K-State’s 2021 Football Schedule Set

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference unveiled the Wildcats’ football schedule for the 2021 season on Thursday, which features five Big 12 home contests.

As previously announced, the Wildcats will open the season against Stanford on September 4 in the Allstate Kickoff Classic inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. They return home to host Southern Illinois (September 11) and Nevada (September 18) the next two weeks.

Kansas State opens the Big 12 portion of its 2021 season at Oklahoma State on September 25. It will be the 21st time in the 26-year history of the Big 12 that K-State will begin conference play away from home and the third-straight in the Sooner State after starting at Oklahoma (2020) and Oklahoma State (2019) the last two seasons.

K-State hosts Oklahoma on October 2 prior to its lone bye week of the season on October 9. The Wildcats have won each of the last two games against the Sooners, both when OU was ranked in the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Wildcats will then host Iowa State on October 16 before taking on a pair of schools from the state of Texas to close the month of October – at Texas Tech on October 23 and at home against TCU on October 30. The Wildcats have won nine of the last 10 meetings against the Red Raiders – including each of the last five – while they have defeated the Horned Frogs in each of the last two seasons.

The month of November opens with the Wildcats traveling to Lawrence on November 6 to take on Kansas in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. K-State is currently riding a 12-game winning streak over the Jayhawks, the longest by either team in the 118-year history of the series.

The last two home games of the year are on November 13 and November 20 against West Virginia and Baylor, respectively. K-State is looking to snap a five-game drought against the Mountaineers, while the Bears have won three-straight over the Wildcats.

Kansas State closes the regular season by traveling to face Texas on November 27. It will be the latest in a season that K-State has ever played in Austin, while it will be the second-straight season that the Wildcats and Longhorns will meet in the final game of the regular season.

The 2021 Big 12 Championship game will be held on December 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Game dates are subject to change. Kansas State will announce season-ticket options for the 2021 season in the next week.

2021 K-STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (Dates Subject to Change)